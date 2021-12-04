Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.46 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

