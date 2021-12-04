Constellation Hits One Day Volume of $2.67 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $215.61 million and $2.67 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

