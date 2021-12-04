Contrasting Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Athenex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Athenex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 1,261.98 -$1.45 million N/A N/A Athenex $144.39 million 1.20 -$146.18 million ($1.46) -1.09

Amarillo Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athenex.

Risk & Volatility

Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athenex has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amarillo Biosciences and Athenex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Athenex 0 6 3 0 2.33

Athenex has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 329.77%. Given Athenex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Athenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29% Athenex -124.24% -94.71% -38.05%

Summary

Athenex beats Amarillo Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs. The Global Supply Chain Platform segment provides supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for clinical and commercial efforts. The Commercial Platform segment involves the sale and marketing of specialty drugs and market development of proprietary drugs. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

