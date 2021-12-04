Contrasting The Coretec Group (CRTG) & Its Competitors

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS: CRTG) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare The Coretec Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Coretec Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A -$1.85 million -2.48 The Coretec Group Competitors $312.69 million $18.27 million -34.14

The Coretec Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Coretec Group. The Coretec Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Coretec Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Coretec Group Competitors 154 596 1000 41 2.52

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.46%. Given The Coretec Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Coretec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group’s peers have a beta of 2.35, meaning that their average share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50% The Coretec Group Competitors -30.27% 25.29% -2.86%

Summary

The Coretec Group peers beat The Coretec Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

