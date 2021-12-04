Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in November

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 154,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,164. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

