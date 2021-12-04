Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,546 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $22.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $375.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.17. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

In related news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

