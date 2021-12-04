Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,060 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $45,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $306.75 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.15 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

