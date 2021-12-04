Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $45.56 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Oasis Petroleum worth $45,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OAS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

OAS stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

