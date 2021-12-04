Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,727 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $38,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $4,170,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 33.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

