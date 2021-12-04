Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $51,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.80 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.