Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $34.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.
CRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CRTX opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
