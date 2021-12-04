Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $34.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

CRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,783.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

CRTX opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

