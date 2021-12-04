Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Update

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 92.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 83.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

CMRE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 664,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMRE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

