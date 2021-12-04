Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,600. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

