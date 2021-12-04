Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $26,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. United Natural Foods accounts for approximately 0.0% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $48.28 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

