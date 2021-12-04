Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.95. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.