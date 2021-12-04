Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Crane worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Crane by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

