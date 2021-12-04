Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Position Raised by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Credicorp by 1,817.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Credicorp by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 84,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.52. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

