Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives $460.80 Average PT from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $460.80.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,476 shares of company stock worth $47,864,847. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,952,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC stock traded up $5.50 on Friday, hitting $648.61. 117,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,456. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $320.19 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $631.98 and a 200-day moving average of $549.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

