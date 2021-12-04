Credit Suisse Group Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $105.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,985 shares of company stock worth $6,998,558. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

