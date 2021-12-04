Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 5,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $24,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CXDO stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

