Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 5,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $24,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CXDO stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $8.38.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
