Critical Comparison: Sturgis Bancorp (STBI) vs. Its Rivals

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS: STBI) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sturgis Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 18.69% N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million $6.01 million 6.56 Sturgis Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.03

Sturgis Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sturgis Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sturgis Bancorp Competitors 1573 7400 6665 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Sturgis Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sturgis Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sturgis Bancorp competitors beat Sturgis Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded

