Critical Contrast: America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for America First Multifamily Investors and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 68.34%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and SoFi Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $55.50 million 7.51 $7.21 million $0.41 15.42 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 50.08% 8.70% 2.54% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats SoFi Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment is comprised of the opera

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.