Critical Contrast: CurAegis Technologies (CRGS) versus Its Peers

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS: CRGS) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CurAegis Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CurAegis Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CurAegis Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CurAegis Technologies Competitors 638 2447 2911 80 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 20.01%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 -$4.28 million N/A CurAegis Technologies Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 25.40

CurAegis Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CurAegis Technologies. CurAegis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A CurAegis Technologies Competitors -71.23% 7.38% 0.32%

Summary

CurAegis Technologies competitors beat CurAegis Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness, and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA, Aegis, and Corporate. The CURA segment focuses in the fatigue management industry. The Aegis segment involves in the operations of power and hydraulic industry. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

