Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.10. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 352.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $980.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

