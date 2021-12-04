CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $597,761.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $197.05 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,846,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

