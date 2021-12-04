CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.41 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $220,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

