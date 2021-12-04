Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,637.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

