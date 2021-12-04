CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Update

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 864,100 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,821,107 over the last quarter.

Get CS Disco alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 275,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,283. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.