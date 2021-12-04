Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after buying an additional 2,714,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,393,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,460 shares during the period.

FALN opened at $29.57 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

