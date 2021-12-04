Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

