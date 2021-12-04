Csenge Advisory Group Sells 23,076 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,076 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

