CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 162,049 shares.The stock last traded at $53.03 and had previously closed at $52.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGS. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

