CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

