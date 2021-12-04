CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $16.55

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $16.55 or 0.00033674 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $126,094.44 and approximately $884.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00059527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.05 or 0.08268961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00064526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00083642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.30 or 0.98683778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002595 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.