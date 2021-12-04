Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CURLF stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

