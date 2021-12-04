CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 10.3% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.63 million and $51.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00178044 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00034469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003143 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.62 or 0.00569396 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015385 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058471 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,135,402 coins and its circulating supply is 151,135,402 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

