CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 115.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

