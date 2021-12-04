CWV Chain (CWV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,825.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $13.02 million and $9,825.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.67 or 0.08397087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00064383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00082926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,465.75 or 0.98405098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

