CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $151.60 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -108.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.