Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CTKB stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek BioSciences

