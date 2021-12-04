D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock.

LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.78 million and a P/E ratio of 44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. D4t4 Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £114,600 ($149,725.63).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

