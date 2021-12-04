DA Davidson Lowers Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $100.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $933.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.