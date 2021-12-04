Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 10,000 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HTBI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTBI. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

