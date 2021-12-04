Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Danimer Scientific worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNMR. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DNMR opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

