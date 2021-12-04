DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.66. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 159,222 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.34.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 189.35% and a net margin of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.