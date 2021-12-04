DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.66. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 159,222 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.34.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 189.35% and a net margin of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
