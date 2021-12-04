Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DBCCF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 109,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,924. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.