Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DBCCF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 109,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,924. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

