Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.35) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.35) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.09). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

DCPH stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $467.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

