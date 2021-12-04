Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Up 25.3% in November

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.24. 1,379,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,435. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.28. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

