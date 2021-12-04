Define (DFA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.48 Million

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Define coin can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00005118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Define has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. Define has a market capitalization of $130.91 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.36 or 0.08313003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,263.28 or 0.98279535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Define should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Define using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.