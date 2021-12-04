DeHive Market Capitalization Achieves $709,073.68 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $709,073.68 and approximately $354,501.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeHive has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.22 or 0.08291186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00064446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00083780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,462.47 or 0.99207339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.